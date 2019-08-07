CCTV image released after burglary in Spilsby

A CCTV image has been released of a man who police would like to speak to following a burglary in Spilsby.

At some point between 10pm on July 17 and 7pm the following day, a lock was snapped on the rear door of a property on Ashby Road. An offender gained entry to the property but nothing was taken.

If you have information, police would like you to call 101 quoting the reference 396 of 18th July 2019 or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference number in the subject box;

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.