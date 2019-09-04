CCTV image of man released after theft at ATM in Skegness

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about a theft in Skegness.

On Friday, August 23, a man went to a cash point on Roman Bank. He forgot to collect his money and then walked into the shop of the Asda petrol station.

While he was in the store, another male who was stood behind him walked up to the ATM and took the money from the dispensing slot. He then pretended to use his own card before putting the notes he had stolen – totaling £300 - into his wallet.

If you recognise this person or have any information that may assist with the investigation, call police on 101 quoting the reference 83 of 23rd August;

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 83 of 23rd August in the subject box;

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org