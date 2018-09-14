CCTV image issued of man police believe may have information on Boston late night stabbing

Police have issued a CCTV image of a witness they would like to talk to in relation to a late-night stabbing incident in Boston last month.

Lincolnshire Police say they want to talk to the man as they believe he has information they may need to know in relation to the incident which left a man with a stab wound in his arm.

They have stressed that the man in the picture is not believed to have been involved in the incident himself.

The man was stabbed as a result of an altercation believed to have been between two males outside Angel Court, Boston, late on the night of August 5th.

A police spokesman said: "If you are this witness, or you know who this person is, please contact us by calling 101 quoting the reference 7 of 6 August,by e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the reference 7 of 6 August in the subject box, or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org."