Car damaged in hit and run crash in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in a hit and run accident in Skegness.

The incident, which happened at 5.40pm on June 26 although police have only just released details, is believed to have been caused by a 4x4, which hit the car after reversing out of a parking space.

Lincolnshire Police want to hear from the driver of the 4x4 or anyone who may have seen it or have information about it to contact them. It happened on Heath Road.

Police can be contacted by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (please put incident 461 of June 26 in the subject line),by calling 101 (again quoting incident 461 of June 26), or anonymously through Crimestoppers on on 0800 555 111 or on their website.