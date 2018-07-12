Busy night for Lincolnshire Police after disorder and arrests in Boston, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Lincoln following England vs Croatia

Police in Lincolnshire have reported a busy night and 16 arrests after England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the World Cup semi final last night.

A senior officer tweeted that 999 calls were coming in at a rate of one a minute in the immediate aftermath of the game.

Supt Phil Vickers, the forces rural crime lead, tweeted: "Working in our force control room I saw a sudden increase in 999s after final whistle, for approx one hour "Disorder in public places takes the edge off a great World Cup ."

He tweeted last night that 999 calls were coming in at one a minute straight after the game as there were disorder issues across the county.

These included fights in Boston, Mablethorpe and Lincoln, along with an incident were officers were supporting the ambulance service in Grantham.

There were 16 arrests in total, including five in Boston, all male, 1 male and one female in Skegness, two males and two females in Grantham, and five males in Lincoln. One of those arrested was a juvenile.

Supt Vickers said on Twitter last night: "96 calls for service (43 were 999s) in the hour after the match, slowing now "Grateful to all @lincspolice Officers working cancelled rest days & extended shifts for football incidents."

He said a total of 16 was more than usual for a Wednesday evening, but not so bad given the volume of calls in a short space of time.