Police would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image following a burglary in Skegness.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 6, when a man broke into a care home on Derby Avenue.

CCTV image following burglary at care home in Skegness.

A man was caught by staff having just entered the building, and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 18 of June 6.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.