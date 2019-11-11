Buggy battery thefts could be linked to crystal meth production

Biggies left abandoned on the 10th fairway.

Six buggies, including 30 batteries, were stolen from outside the Pro Shop at Northshore Hotel in Skegness overnight on Monday.

Bret Cornelius, head greenkeeper of the hotel's golf course, said thieves cut the locks and took the buggies through the wedding garden, abandoning five of them along the 10th fairway before loading the batteries onto the sixth buggy and cutting through Granny's Opening.

It is believed a getaway vehicle was waiting for the stolen buggy and batteries on Roman Bank.

Batteries were stolen from the buggies.

This is the second time in a year the buggies at the golf course have been targeted.

In May, batteries from four were stolen and three buggies were left abandoned on the course.

"Last time the police said theft of buggy batteries was a massive problem nationwide as the battery acid is used to make crystal meths," said Mr Cornelius.

"The incident during Monday night is a big blow to the course as we now have six out of 10 buggies out of action.

"It hasn't been a great week because following the heavy rain last week we've had to close nine holes because of the quantity of fly-tipping filling the dyke alongside Old Roman Bank.

"It meant the water couldn't drain off the course, so we have had to clear that out too."

A rise in the theft of golf buggy batteries was reported nationwide last year, linking the crime to the production of class A drugs, according to police.

Most of the police forces that investigated the thefts stated that the batteries were probably then sold for scrap.

In America, Australasia and many parts of the Far East, crystal meths has rapidly become the drug of choice for a whole cross-section of users because it's cheap, addictive and easy to make.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the buggies theft in Skegness, which is believed to have happened between midnght and 5am.