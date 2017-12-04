Boston dealer jailed for six years after trying to sell to undercover officer in Skegness

A drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin to undercover police officers was today (Mon) jailed for six years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nico Murphy was already on bail for previous drug dealing offences when he was caught in a sting operation launched by Lincolnshire Police.

Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting, said that Murphy arranged to meet what he believed was a drug user in the graveyard of St Clements Church in Skegness on 21 June this year.

Miss Coleman said “The defendant arrived and supplied the undercover officer with two wraps of heroin for which he was paid £15.

“The following day a second undercover operative attended at the Tower Gardens car park in Skegness. Murphy sold him a wrap of cocaine for which he was paid £10.

“15 minutes later a second deal occurred in the car park with another undercover operative who was sold three wraps of heroin for £25.”

Four days later Murphy was back in Skegness where he sold another three wraps of heroin to another undercover officer.

The transactions were filmed by police and as a result Murphy was identified and subsequently arrested.”

At the time Murphy was on bail having been arrested in August 2016 after an incident in Boston.

Miss Coleman said that Murphy was seen by police to get into a car in Church Road, Boston, and was then driven to an address in Weaver Close in the town.

“The defendant was seen getting out of the passenger seat. He was followed by police who shouted at him to stop.

“Murphy was seen to throw an object over a fence into the garden.”

Police later recovered a plastic container with 31 wraps of crack cocaine and 12 wraps of heroin inside.

Murphy, 21, of Church Road, Boston, admitted four charges of supplying Class A drugs on dates in June this year. He also admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply on 9 August 2016.

John McNally, in mitigation, said that at the time Murphy became involved in drug dealing he was homeless and chose to sell drugs rather than steal or commit burglaries.

“He knows he has done wrong and he knows he will be punished.”