Body of a man found today in Hobhole Drain near Sibsey

The body of a man has been found today (Monday) in Hobhole Drain, near Sibsey, say police.

In a statement just released, Lincolnshire Police say there has been no formal identification at this stage, however officers are working to establish if the body is that of Anthony Warner, reported missing from Wrangle.

Missing - Andrew Warner of Wrangle.

Police have been looking for the 34-year-old who left his home in his car on Thursday June 7 and has been missing since.

Mr Warner was said to have left in his black Toyota Verso and was reported missing by his family because he had not been seen or been in touch with his them or his friends since then. Police said this is completely out of character.

Anthony’s immediate family have been notified about this development.

The body was found at just before 10am this morning, police say, and a vehicle was also found in the water. The road has been closed with diversions in place.

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.

Get in touch by emailing: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk adding the reference number (96 of June 18) in the subject box. Or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number. Or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org