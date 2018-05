Lincolnshire Police officers have been training to use UTVs (Unusual Terrain Vehicles) on the beach.

The buggies are ordinarily utilised by the Lincolnshire Rural Crime Unit to catch hare coursers, but following the training they can now be redeployed to the beach.

Three officers successfully completed their UTV training at Skegness. Coast Sgt Geoff Harrison said: “These vehicles will be great support over the summer.”