'Big mistake' cost Skegness drink driver his licence

A Skegness driver has told a court he made a 'big mistake' when he failed to realise alcohol would still be in his system eight hours after he had stopped drinking.

Imre Tarsoly, 37, of Gibson Place, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Tarsoly was involved in a minor road traffic collision with his Volvo at 5pm on September 27 on Roman Bank and gave a positive breath test to police.

Ali Zaki, prosecuting, said the reading was 71 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

He said that when interviewed, Tarsoly said he had drunk the night before and had gone to sleep before driving, not realising the alcohol would still be in his system.

Tarsoly, who was not represented, told the magistrates he had 'made a big mistake to step into the car'.

He said he didn't realise that after eight hours, alcohol would still be in his system.

“I woke up and wanted to go to my wife,” he told the court.

Tarsoly was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.

He was also fined £356 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges.