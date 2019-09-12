Beach in Skegness cordoned off after man in 50s was violently robbed

An area of Skegness beach has been cordoned off after a man in his 50s was reportedly violently robbed.

The man reported that he had been robbed by two men who had taken his money.

East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted police to the incident at around 2.30am.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment on his head injury .

A scene guard is currently in place near the bus shelter on North Parade, with the force appealing for witnesses in that area.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of North Parade in the early hours who might have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist enquiries. Please call 101, quoting incident 22 of September 12.