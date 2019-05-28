Balaclava clad men with crowbars are arrested by police in Skegness today

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a break-in taking place in Skegness in the early hours of this morning.

Officers attended the scene at a fish and chip shop in Grand Parade shortly after 4.54am and arrested two men wearing balaclavas. Crowbars were also recovered.

A spokesman for the force said: “A scene guard remains in place as we carry out our investigation.

“If anyone saw anything, and has information that may help us, please call 101 quoting incident 34 of 28/05, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident in the subject line.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.