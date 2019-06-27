Appeal launched as young footballers' kit is destroyed in fire at Burgh le Marsh

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched after a team of young footballers had to face the heartbreak of seeing their kit for the new season just a pile of ashes.

East Coast Juniors woke up yesterday to discover the caravan containing training equipment, trophies, kit and goals had gone up in flames.

The shocking sight at East Coast Juniors.

The team announced the shocking discovery in a post on Facebook. It read: "We are sorry to say that our Caravan at East Coast Football club went up in flames last night we have lost all of our training equipment, trophies, kit and goals.

"Any donations would be gratefully received as we are due to start a new season this year and we will have nothing to start the season with.

"So please please please help us raise as much money as I can for all the children that play for East Coast "

Already there has been a great response to the JustGiving appeal with this morning 25 per cent of their goal of £5,000 achieved.

All that remains is a pile of ashes.

Club secretary Richard Baker commented: "I am overwhelmed with the amazing local community spirit that has been shown."

A further appeal has been made for a metal container for the equipment in the future.

This isn't the first time the East Coast Juniors have faced a major knock-back. In 2016 the community rallied when their clubhouse was ransacked by vandals just days before a county tournament.

Burglars smashed their way through the wall of the shower, opening the door from the inside, before wrecking the changing rooms and kitchen and spraying the walls with graffiti.

More than 20 tradesman and volunteers from East Coast Juniors answered an SOS call so the tournament could go ahead.

To make a donation to the appeal, visit the JustGiving page here.

Read more here.