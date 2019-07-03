Appeal after woman's purse is stolen at Aldi in Skegness

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image following the theft of a purse from a woman's handbag.

The incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the Aldi supermarket in Burgh Road, Skegness.

Police say a man followed a woman around Aldi before stealing the purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Incident 232 of July 2;

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Incident 232 of July 2 in the subject line;

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.