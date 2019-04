Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in the Alford area.

The first burglary took place at a property in Beesby overnight on Friday, when thieves stole a large amount of horse tack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 72 of 20/04/19.

It is believed the second burglary took place at a property in Cumberworth on Friday night. Anyone woth information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 156 21/04/2019.