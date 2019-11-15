Appeal after spate of burglaries in Spilsby area

Power tools and top of the range cycles have been targeted.

Areas affected have been Old Bolingbroke and Halton Holgate with Items stolen such as power tools and top of the range cycles . Vehicles have also been tampered with.

PCSO Martin Pearson said: "Please be extra vigilant at this time of year, double check everything is secure and make it as difficult as possible for unknown persons to enter secure property.

"Remember, 'Lights Camera Action'. Unknown intruders don't like bright lights, being caught on camera and a lot of noise.