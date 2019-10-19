Appeal after prescription drugs stolen in Spilsby burglaries

Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of prescription drugs were taken from Co-Op Pharmacy in Spilsby during two separate burglaries.

The first burglary was carried out at around 3.50am on October 16 and the second was on October 18 at 2.40am.

A male suspect wearing a hooded top, dark bottoms and trainers broke into the pharmacy and left with a large quantity of prescription drugs, including Diazepam, Dihydrocodeine and Gabapentin, on both occasions.

Temporary Detective Constable Emma Dodsworth at Skegness CID said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full extent of the stolen medication and we are working with the pharmacy at this time to do this.

“Should any members of the public be offered this medication, or come across it in the local area, please do not consume any and hand it into a pharmacy, doctors surgery or police station immediately.

“We’re also eager to hear from anyone who can help us identify who is responsible for this theft, and anyone with information to help our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

If you can assist police with the investigation, call 101 quoting the reference 19000556829, or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box;

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.