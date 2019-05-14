Appeal after meat is stolen from M&S in Skegness

Police are seeking help to identify the men on this CCTV image in connection with a theft from the Marks and Spenser Food Store in Skegness.

Two men entered the store on Burgh Road on May 6 and picked up a quantity of meat valued under £50. They left without paying.

One of the men was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black trainers. He had short brown hair.

The other man also had short brown hair and was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

If you can assist with enquiries, coll police on 101 quoting incident 206 of 6th May.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.