Appeal after car is stolen from Ingoldmells

Police are appealing for help with an investigation into the theft of a car in Ingoldmells.

A black Volvo XC90 was stolen from the Beachcomber bar in Roman Bank on September 4.

The keys to the vehicle had been stolen from within the premises.

It was later found abandoned with extensive damage near Summerlands Caravan Park, also in Roman Bank.

Damage had also been caused to another vehicle, a caravan and an electricity box.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man pictured, as it is believed he may be able to assist inquiries.

If you can help, call 101 quoting the reference 128 of 4 September 2019, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org