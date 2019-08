Police are appealing for information in relation to a residential burglary that occurred in Skegness.

The incident took place in Queens Road between 1.15pm and 1.45pm on Friday, August 9.

Police are keen to speak to anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage from between these times on Queen's Road in Skegness.

If you can help call 101 and quote crime reference 19000421575.