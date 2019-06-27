Appeal after burglary at Post Office in East Keal

Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a burglary in East Keal.

Two suspects entered the Post Office in Main Road at around 11pm on June 21 and made off with the till and also a quantity of cigarettes which have been recovered close to the scene.

The suspects left the scene in a blue VW Sharan which was then involved in a collision with a lorry in nearby Spilsby Road. The suspects then fled from the collision.

Police are appealing for any Dash cam, CCTV footage or any witnesses that were on the A16 between East Keal and Ulceby Cross petrol station on June 21 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.

IfAnyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 562 of June 21st.