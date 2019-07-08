Alford woman ‘was twice over the drink-drive limit’

An Alford woman has been banned from driving for 20 months when she was found to be more than twice the legal limit for alcohol, after being seen driving her Ford Ka erratically in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards.

Nicola Marie Reeson, 50, of Friskney Terrace, Hamilton Road, who admitted the offence, was said to have given a reading of 81 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, the legal limit being 35, after she was stopped by police on May 16.

Reeson appeared for sentencing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

She was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

She was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.