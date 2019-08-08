Alford man damaged locks on bedroom door when told 'It's over'

A 33-year-old man assaulted his partner and damaged locks on her bedroom door after she told him their relationship was over, a court has been told.

Dean Ridley, who now lives with his mother in Maidenhead, admitted assaulting Sonia Newton at their then home in Commercial Road, Alford, as well as damaging the door lock, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said the two had been in a relationship for about a year and five months and Ridley had moved in with Ms Newton in Alford, but the relationship deteriorated, she said.

She said that on June 22, Ms Newton returned to her home from work and told Ridley that she wanted to end the relationship but that he could stay until he found somewhere to live.

She said that at 1.30am on June 23, Ridley came down the stairs and told her: “I'm going nowhere. You're still with me.”

Ms Stace said Ms Newton then went to her bedroom and locked herself in but Ridley, who was still shouting, banged on the door and forced his way in, damaging the lock.

She said he put his left fist up to her cheek and said words effectively threatening to kill her, but he then left the house through the front door.

She said he later told police he had been angry because she had ended the relationship 'out of the blue' and he had only wanted to get into the bedroom to get his coat and had no intention of injuring her.

Anita Toal, in mitigation, said it had come as a great shock to him.She said he had raised his fists to her but he was not charged with beating her.

Ridley was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.