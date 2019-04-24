Action taken to remove travellers from Skegness

Action is being taken to remove travellers from two locations in Skegness.

The travellers arrived in the town just before Easter, setting up camp in the coach park in Richmond Drive and on land next to Southview Holiday Park on Burgh Road.

‎Many residents were not pleased to see them.

Robert Curtis‎took to social media to complain: “Travellers are back on the coach park on Richmond Drive for the Easter holidays, again, giving the incoming holidaymakers a lovely reception.

“Why has nothing been put in place to keep them from descending on the town?”

Paul Robinson complained to Skegness Police, alleging travellers had broken down a stone wall to get onto the site next to Southview.

“Why is this? If it was anyone else we’d get arrested,” he said.

Yesterday (Wednesday) East Lindsey District Council said: “We have commenced formal legal proceedings in regard to those people who are unlawfully occupying the coach park.”

And Nick Willey, Traveller liaison officer for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re aware of the travellers near the Southview Hotel.

“We are following our process for dealing with unauthorised encampments and working to remove them.”

However, one local businessman says residents shouldn’t forget that travellers bring a lot of trade to the town.

“They spend good money with me,” said Barry Robinson of Lite Bites cafe on Roman Bank: “They spend good money with me.

“I went along to the coach park and there was no rubbish. It’s not the 70s and 80s when they came and smashed everywhere up.”

A spokesman for the police confirmed there had been no incidents regarding the travellers.