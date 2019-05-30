£90 worth of meat stolen from Co-op in Wainfleet

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of £90 worth of meat from the Co-op in Wainfleet.

The man is described as white, with dark coloured hair. He was wearing a black flat cap and a black and white hoodie, dark colour trousers, light colour trainers and glasses.

If you know who this man is or can assist with enquiries, please call police on 101 or by the email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 330 of 16/05.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously and report on 0800 555 111.