63 guns surrendered to police

Sixty-three firearms have been handed in to Lincolnshire Police during the two week surrender.

Of the 63 firearms, there were four air pistols, 44 rifles, and 15 shot guns.

Det Insp Mark Seage said: “We had a selection of weapons handed in during the two week surrender; these included fully functional weapons through to imitation weapons. Imitation weapons in the wrong hands can cause as much fear as live weapons.

“We are delighted that residents have supported our campaign and handed in these weapons which will prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. I would like to thank all of the staff, and residents, who participated in this campaign for their support."