Police are appealing for information after a boat was stolen at some point overnight between Friday July 6 and Saturday July 7 from Boston Road, Spilsby.

The 21 ft boat was on a trailer. It is white and blue with the name "Magpie" written on the side.

If you have any information that could assist this enquiry, please email police on force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference number (147 of July 7) in the subject box

Alternatively call 101 quoting incident 147 of July 7.