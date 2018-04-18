Crime prevention event to be held in Skegness

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding a property marking and crime prevention surgery in Skegness at the weekend.

Property marking kits for the home, caravan, fishing equipment and bikes, will be available free of charge at the Hildred’s Centre in Skegness on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Information will also be available regarding Scams and door step crime.

Micro chipping service is also available for mobility scooter and cycle. Immobilise chips will be fitted along with relevant passports for each item. This service is charged at £6.50. A selection of Hi Vis/Reflective items are available for a small cost.