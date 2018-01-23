Crime prevention event in Skegness

A crime prevention event is taking place in Skegness this weekend.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be outside the Hildreds Centre from 10am and 2pm to offer advice to the public.

Property marking packs for the home, caravan, fishing equipment and bikes free of charge.

Officers will be installing Immobilise Micro Chips in mobility scooters and bikes as a secondary defence of crime prevention which aids identification of the item.

A selection of hi vis/reflective items will be available at a small charge.

Further information will also be available on scams, internet and social media safety, doorstep crime and much more.

The event outside the centre in Lumley Road comes in the week the East Lindsey crime figures were released.

Full details are in tomorrow’s edition of the Skegness Standard.