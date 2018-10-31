Crime group jailed for supplying drugs across county, including Boston

Members of an organised crime group who brought cocaine and heroin into Lincolnshire before distributing the drugs to locations including Boston and Grantham have been jailed for a total of 80 years.

The group was shown to have supplied significant quantities of drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Clinton Haw of Boston was jailed for nine years.by ANL-181031-093926001

During the police operation, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, around 1kg of high-purity Class A drugs were recovered. This was in addition to a significant quantity of cannabis and around £20,000 in cash.

The drugs were seized between September and December last year.

Jermain Alcide arranged for the drugs to be sourced through his father, Wade Walker, who operated from several addresses in Coventry in an effort to disguise his activities.

Alcide was based in Grantham. He used Craig Haynes, James Evans, Darren Burden and Martin Hart to transport drugs there from Coventry.

These men regularly transported heroin and cocaine from the West Midlands to be sold on the streets of Boston and Grantham with no regard to the damage it brought to our communities Detective Inspector Paul McMahon

Burden and Hart also acted as Alcide’s trusted lieutenants in Grantham and would often meet other couriers in a rural location, near the village of Redmile, Leicestershire, after they had been to Coventry.

Alcide sought to hide his activities through a music promotions business named ShireBoy Events.

It claimed to organise gangster rap-style events but only two happened.

He also hired top-end cars, paying with cash. Almost £5,000 was spent on short-term rentals, including a Mercedes SLS . The car is worth around £180,000 and was hired for one day for £800.

Lewis Peters spent more than �20,000 on high-end lease cars. ANL-181031-094123001

Lewis Peters spent more than £20,000 on high-end lease cars. He always paid with cash.

Once the drugs arrived in Grantham they were distributed in the East Midlands, including in Boston. Here, they were supplied by Lewis Peters and Clinton Haw.

All pleaded guilty to their charges. Alcide pleaded guilty on the fourth day of his trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The charges were:

Lewis Peters, 22 years old, Cox Drive, Bottesford - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs received 9 year prison sentence.

Clinton Haw, 23 years old, Carlton Road, Boston - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; sentenced to 9 years.

Jermaine Alcide, 37 years old, West Street, Barkston - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; sentenced to 16 years and two months.

Wade Walker, 58 years old, Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; possession with intent to supply a Class B drug; sentenced to 14 years and 10 months.

Darren Burden, 29 years old, Hornsby Road, Grantham - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; jailed for 11 years and 3 months.

Martin Hart, 35 years old, Bridge End Road, Grantham - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; sentenced to 7 years 6 months.

James Evans, 55 years old, New Beacon Road, Grantham - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; received 3 years and 9 months.

Craig Hatnes, 30 years old, Beechcroft Road, Grantham - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; Sentenced to 6 years.

Bobby Jane Pritchet, 22 years old, Childs Ave, Bilston - Concerned in the supply of a Class A drug; sentenced to 2 years and 4 months.

Detective Inspector Paul McMahon said: “These men regularly transported heroin and cocaine from the West Midlands to be sold on the streets of Boston and Grantham with no regard to the damage it brought to our communities.

“These convictions are a direct result of the professionalism and dedication of the officers and staff from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit and Lincolnshire Police, working together to stop this organised group from operating in Lincolnshire.”