Fire crews from Alford, Mablethorpe, Louth, Spilsby and Skegness attended a large straw bale stack fire yesterday evening (Tuesday)

Firefighters attended the scene in Farlesthorpe Road, Bilsby, after the incident was reported shortly before 6pm.

Around 500 half tonne bales were damaged in the blaze, which was put out using a main jet and two hose reels.

The fire was allowed to burn out under supervision.