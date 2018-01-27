Cream of the hospitality trade heading for Caterex in Skegness

The cream of the hospitality industry will soon be heading to Skegness for one of the region’s most important trade shows.

Lincolnshire-based Appleby’s Ices are among the new exhibitors hoping scoop some business opportunities at the two-day event, which marks the start of preparations for the 2018 summer season.

Now in its 35th year, Caterex is a one-stop show for everything connected with the hospitality industry.

Annerley Owen, manager of Appleby’s Ices in Louth, hopes they will be able to attract some new business by offering some irresistible samples. She said: “We bought the company last year and want to expand into wholesale, supplying smaller tubs to various places such as fish and chip shops and pubs.

“We are really looking forward to attending Caterex and will be bringing lots of different flavours for people to sample.”

Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA) will once again host Caterex at Richmond Holiday Centre from February 7-8.

Other businesses promoting their wares include another Louth firm City Electrical Factors Ltd, who were newcomers last year and won the award for the best non food stand.

Bill Hutchinson, chairman of SECHWA, said: “I am sure when it started all those years ago, no-one would have thought it would be as popular today as it was in the beginning.

“It has changed and evolved over that time but remains an important date in the calendar for both exhibitors and buyers.”

June Howard, SECHWA business manager, said: “Each year we try to bring something new and different, in addition to our regular exhibitors who are a key element of the show.

“We listen to feedback from both exhibitors and visitors and try to improvements.

“All our exhibitors offer show specials so there is always the opportunity to grab a bargain too.”

This is a trade only show and visitors can requests tickets in advance by calling 1754 767300 or junehoward@btconnect.com

Tickets are free and can be applied for online on the new SECHWA website. For more details visit www.caterexskegness.co.uk

