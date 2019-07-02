Crash nightmare for couple in East Keal

A couple from East Keal say they have struggled to sleep and their rescue dog has been left terrified since a motorist crashed through a safety barrier and a fence into their garden.

Hannah McKinlay and her husband ,Callum, said they were awoken by the incident at about 1.05am on Saturday morning - .and told us until a barrier was fitted they wouldn't 'feel safe'.

East Keal crash

Lincolnshire County Council say highways have been out to repair the barrier - and confirmed there have been several incidents in East Keal, four serious and one fatal.

This incident involved a SSangyong Rexton, which crashed in to the safety barrier at Hall Corner, East Keal near Blacksmith Lane, and then proceeded to travel along the barrier, mount the foot path and crash in to the boundary wall and fence of the The Woodlands, where Hannah and Callum live.

"The driver of the vehicle had promptly left the scene of the incident. Ourselves and a couple of neighbours heard another vehicle drive up slowly, stop then speed off shortly after the incident," said Hannah.

"The police arrived at approximately 1:30am to find the vehicle abandoned. They reported to us that they had visited the driver's home where he was not found. We were told his partner had informed police that he was likely on his way back from a pub in Spilsby when the incident happened.

"The police were worried about the driver's condition so they called in around five police cars to search the local area and even brought in a K9 unit to search areas around the accident site.

"At around 3:30am a recovery vehicle arrived - at this point a police officer informed us that the driver had now been found and had only minor injuries.

"Since then we have received no apology from the driver. We had to wait to receive the driver's details and insurance details from the police delaying our claim.

"We have been left with major damage and debris scattered over the garden. Our rescue dog was terrified and we have not slept properly since.

"We have cleared up some of the debris finding numerous pieces of his car all over.

"The current safety barrier was repaired this week but we are left vulnerable; any vehicle that crashes into that barrier is guided along the barrier into our property as kindly demonstrated by this driver.

"Hopefully his insurers will pay out and we will be able to get the damage repaired. We have been working hard on the garden and the house since we moved to the village three years ago and it is disappointing to have someone smash through it and not even have the decency to apologise.

"There was a huge section of our garden that we could not use, including access to our back garden, until we cleared the debris. Until a barrier is fitted we will not feel safe."

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the accident and said: "The driver of the vehicle was soon located nearby.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but was later released without any further action."

A LCC highways spokesperson said: "Following the recent collision in East Keal, we've been out to repair the damage to the safety barrier. Although we're sympathetic to the resident's situation, extending the existing barrier wouldn't be possible because it would block off the driveway of the neighbouring property. Unfortunately, a short, stand-alone section of barrier just by the fence wouldn't be able to withstand a collision of this nature. However, our local highways team will be speaking to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership about other potential improvements."