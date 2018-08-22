Crafty WI cushion of Jolly Fisherman and other Neighbourhood News

WI members in Leicestershire were given a little taste of iconic Skegness with this impressive hand-made cusion featuring the Jolly Fisherman.

The cushion and beach-themed display was entered into a WI competition at the recent Ashby de la Zouch agricultural show. The image was sent into us by reader Ann Baker who said: “The set title for the competition was ‘The Work of an Artist’ and members of Nailstone WI chose John Hassall as their subject. The ladies did a beautifully appliqued cushion showing the Jolly Fisherman, a knitted hat depicting a sandcastle for the craft items, and Lincolnshire sausage rolls for the cookery - they looked delicious ( unfortunately I didn’t get to taste one ). The display was set on a sandy base.

“The entry gained a well deserved second place, and was certainly a good advertisement for Skegness.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Holiday club

Burgh Baptist Community Church welcomes anyone aged over 50 to its annual Seniors’ Holiday Club today (Wednesday), from 10am to 3pm.

This year’s theme is the 1950s and the day will include donuts, unlimited drinks, and a two-course lunch at a cost of £5.

There will be foot and hand care, entertainment, newspapers, and magazines to read, board games and much more.

For more information, contact Mandy on 810928 or Sue on 762098.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

SPILSBY

* Open garden

A National Gardens Scheme open gardens event is taking place at Manor House, in Hagworthingham, on Sunday, from 2-5pm.

This two acre garden is partly terraced and well protected by established trees and shrubs.

It includes both natural and formal ponds, varied planting, laburnum walk, hosta border as well as other areas planted with hardy perennials.

Admission is priced at £3.50 for adults, and free for children.

* Wildlife Trust

The Spilsby Area Group of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is hosting an illustrated talk by Roger Wardle at their next meeting on Thursday, September 6.

The talk, which begins at 7.30pm, is entitled St Kilda, Islay and Jura.

It is being held at Franklin Hall, in Halton Road.

The talk is open to anyone.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information about the group visit www.spilsby.info/wildlife or find the group on Facebook.

Stickford

* Cream tea

Cream teas will be served in Stickford Church on Sunday, August 26, from 2-4pm.

The church is the perfect place to stay cool at this time of year.

There will be home made scones, cakes, and teas and coffees available, with the chance to sit outside if the weather is fine.

This will be the last cream teas event this year.

Proceeds will go to St Helen’s Church, Stickford.

** Send your Neighbourhood News items to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk