Crafts and more in aid of village church

A crafts and collectables event with car boot will be held in aid of a village church near Skegness this weekend.

The fundraiser will be held in Revesby on Sunday, June 10, in support of the village’s St Lawrence’s Church.

It will take place in the village hall and on the village green from 10am to 2pm.

Tables (inside) cost £8, with pitches (outside) priced at £5.

To book a table call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 from 3pm.

Food vendors are asked not to attend as money from refreshments (as well as tables and pitches) will go to church funds.