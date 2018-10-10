‘Cracking’ effort by Alford egg farmer who vows not to be ‘beaten’ by Sahara Desert challenge

An Alford egg farmer is hoping not to crack under the pressure when he takes on a gruelling 84km challenge across the Sahara this week.

Daniel Fairburn, of L J Fairburn, will fly out to Morocco tomorrow (Thursday) to begin the epic 52 mile journey for the charity Farm Africa.

Daniel Fairburn tries on his challenge kit.

Staggeringly, Daniel has already raised an ‘egg-cellent’ total of £12,000 - but his sights are set on a target of over £35,000.

Daniel said: “Thanks to the immense generosity of some of our suppliers, individuals, family and friends, we’ve already raised £12,000 but I hope we can boost this sum even further and smash what we raised in 2014 for the Kilimanjaro climb [£35,000].

“Farm Africa is a fantastic cause, helping people in need in a really positive way.

“The mental preparation has been as important as the physical side, and I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t have butterflies, but this is a huge opportunity to raise money for an amazing charity - and I can’t wait to take part.”

Daniel will fly out to Morocco tomorrow (Thursday) for the Saharan Challenge 2018. Image supplied.

Determined not to be beaten by the desert heat, he’s been training for four months in preparation for this tough adventure of a lifetime that will see him take on the 84km course.

Running through palm groves, ancient villages and over the iconic sand dunes of the Sahara, he’ll be experiencing temperatures ranging from 3c at night to 30c during the day, and sleeping under the stars along the way. He will do this all for a cause close to his heart - helping fellow farmers and their families through Farm Africa. Every penny he receives in sponsorship will go directly to the charity, which works across the continent to reduce poverty by unleashing African farmers’ abilities to grow their incomes in an environmentally sustainable way.

Corporate sponsorships so far include Vencomatic Group, Conexpak, Sheard Packaging, Sodesa and Hendrix Genetics.

Alford based L J Fairburn is believed to be the UK’s largest family-owned, independent egg producer, supplying more than 17 million eggs a week across the UK.

To sponsor Daniel visit his fundraising page