Couple’s new start in Skegness marred after theft lands them in court

A SKEGNESS couple, who moved to the town to ‘make a new start’, stole Lego from a store when their benefits failed to come through.

Neil Wayne Watts, 43, and Kelly Jones, 40, of Grosvenor Road, admitted stealing three sets of the building toys, valued at £60, from Beale’s department store, when they appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said the couple were seen on CCTV stealing the toys on February 20.

When they were interviewed by police later, they refused to say where the Lego had gone.

Lisa Elkington, mitigating for the couple, said they had sold it for money as there had been a mix-up with their benefits following their move from Nottingham.

“They are both disappointed to find themselves in court,” she said “as they had hoped their move to Skegness was a new start for them.”

After a report from the Probation Service, the magistrates ordered both of them to undergo 20 days of

rehabilitation and six months of alcohol treatment.

They were also both ordered to pay compensation of £30 and £85 in court costs.