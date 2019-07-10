Couple praise bravery of fire heroes in Skegness

Two young men who helped a couple in their 70s flee a ferocious fire in Skegness have been hailed heroes.

Gloria and Martin Nettle were in bed in the early hours on last Monday morning when a car near their two-bed bungalow on Harrow Drive burst into flames.

The burnt out car in Harrow Drive, Skegness. ANL-190807-153703001

“I heard a loud noise and thought by husband had fallen out of bed,” said Mrs Nettle.

“As I walked along the hall I looked outside and saw a car on fire - then there was a whoosh and flames reached the top of the house.

“All the fascia was engulfed and it was so ferocious it melted our door.

“Two young men came running - one of them scaling over the fence - and were banging on our windows to tell us to get out.

“I heard someone shout to them ‘get out, it’s going to blow’ and then one of them reply ‘I’m not leaving them’.

“It wasn’t easy but they helped us out through a window - I got a bruise on my leg squeezing through.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them.

“They are our heroes.

“My daughter, Samantha Tasker, also came over to help and made the fire crews 22 cups of tea. Tea is always the first thing at our house.”

Paramedics took Mrs Nettle to hospital for checks but were able to give Mr Nettle the all-clear at the scene.

Afterwards they contacted the Standard because they wanted to publicly thank the young men - Ricky Otter and Taylor Slinger, who live nearby.

Taylor said when he spotted the flames he alerted his mum as they had friends in the street.

“When we got there Gloria had her head out of the window to see what was happening,” said Taylor.

“The force of the fire was so great it had melted the door and gas canisters in the garden were popping.

“I said we have to get them out and that’s where Ricky came in.”

Ricky was in bed with his pregnant partner and got up to see what was happening when their dog started barking. “There was a shudder and a car siren went off and I saw a red glow,” he said. “When I saw the flames I thought our garden was on fire. The kitchen window was open and it was full of smoke.

“What happened next is a bit of a blur. Ricky and I banged on the windows to Gloria and Martin and helped them out.

“We don’t feel like heroes - you just react instantly and don’t think.”