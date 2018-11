An Ingoldmells couple facing allegations of drug dealing have been sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

David Angloini, 45, and Samantha Jayne Westmore, 33, both of Stacey Close, entered no pleas to allegations of possessing heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis in Wragby and Ingoldmells on September 29 last year, with intent to supply.

The couple were sent for trail at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on November 28.