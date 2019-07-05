Couple, 76, so pleased to be 'home' in caravan donated to them in Wainfleet

A 76-year-old couple whose home in Wainfleet was one of the ones flooded last month say they delighted to be back home - even though they will be living in a caravan.

Derek and June Driver and their little dog Snuffy, of Brewster Lane, have spent the past three weeks in a guest room at Barratt Court.

June and Derek and their dog Snuffy in the caravan that will be their home for the next few months.

Their home in Wainfleet was the first to be hit when the River Steeping burst its banks after two-and-a-hald months of rain fell in just three days.

The couple were forced to leave the property where they had lived for most of their married life with no time to take any belongings.

“We only had the clothes we were wearing and had no time to collect any of Snuffy’s things then the flood water came,” said Derek. “Our’s was the first house to be hit and I watched from my kitchen window - we saw the bank slowly bursting, Water started spurting out and then the whole bank went and we got a wave of water coming.

“I phoned for help and someone in a 4x4 came to get us."

The whole of the ground floor of the property, which was not insured, was flooded, with many items of sentimental value lost. . However, thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club of Skegness, a caravan has been delivered and sited in the Driver's garden, which will be their home until their property dries out and it is renovated.

"It feels a lot better to be near home - it's fantastic," said Derek. "The Rotary Club of Skegness provided the caravan and connected the electricity and plumbing - they've done everything.

June, Derek and Snuffy outside the caravan which is now sited in their garden in Wainfleet.

"The council thinks we could be living it it for 12 months.

"We were very comfortable at Barratt Court but there were no cooking facilities. We have that now and we've been able to switch the fridge on in the house and connect the washing machine, so we have everything we need."

The Drivers were planning to join the public meeting on the flooding, hosted by MP Matt Warman at the Coronation Hall..

"I want to know from the Environment Agency if they are going to take responsibility for this. It's down to them. I know the weather started it all off but if they had maintained the banks of the river the flood wouldn't have been so bad. They've caused untold damage."

The kitchen will have to be gutted.

Since the flood Team Rubicon, the disaster response charity have cleared the water damaged items and carpets from the home so it can dry out.

"The council have been and we are now waiting for it to be cleared out to make sure there's no mold - we'll probably have to rip the cladding down that I put up 30 years ago and the tiles have to come up because they don't want any disease left behind - bad things lurking. But it's good to be home."

Items the Drivers were able to salvage.

A humidifier drying out the lounge in the Drivers' home.