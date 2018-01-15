Countdown to Caterex trade show in Skegness

The countdown has begun to the annual Caterex trade show in Skegness - marking the start of preparations for the new holiday season.

Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA) will once again host the two-day show at Richmond Holiday Centre from Wednesday, February 7.

Now in its 35th year, it is a one-stop show for everything connected with the hospitality industry. Businesses promoting their wares will once again be heading to the resort from all over the country.

June Howard, business development manager at SECWHA, said: “It’s really exciting when we get to this time of year because it means it’s not long before the start of the new holiday season.

“The event is a one-shop show for the hospitality industry and we have businesses coming from all over the country, including many who come year after year.

“Among our new exhibitors who we are delighted to be welcoming is Appleby’s Icecream.

“As well as a wide variety of trade stands, there will be the opportunity to taste some excellent food and drink and a buyers lounge, where visitors can relax.

“We look forward to everyone having another successful year.”

Visitors will also get a glimpse of a new hospitality guide which has been produced by SECHWA instead of the Skegness, Mablethorpe and Wolds holiday guide.

Entry to the show is trade only. Tickets are free and can be applied for online on the new SECHWA website.

For more details visit www.caterexskegness.co.uk