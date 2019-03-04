Councillors clear woodland path in Spilsby and discover stream

Councillors clearing an overgrown stretch of woodland path in Spilsby have uncovered a stream which used to flow through it.

Several councillors turned out to help tidy up The Spinney, which still needs attention, even though it is cleared by a maintenance contractor twice a year,

Town clerk Bonny Smith was among them. She said: “There was a small stream running though some time ago and it was plain to see where the course was. After digging a narrow trench, the water started to bubble up.

“More work needs to be done on this to make the stream run properly again. Some of the water drains off the recreation ground which will help to feed the stream.”

Mrs Smith was joined by husband Geoff, Couns David Mangion, Morgan Holland, Max Gibson and Lee Marsh. Coun Marsh’s youngest children Ruby and Thomas also helped.

“The paths were all cleared and redefined,” said Mrs Smith. “There were some dead trees which were cut down and the logs left for decay.

“Several bird boxes were erected to encourage more birds to nest in the area. There were a lot of small birds there already, including wrens and robins. There is still more work to be done before the Spinney is finished. There are too many brambles which are growing through the fence so they need to be cut back. The brambles are a good food source for birds, so some will be left. Although it is a wildlife area, it still have to be effectively managed. At the moment, the snowdrops are out giving a wonderful show.”

The council has been approached by someone who is hoping to become a Forest School Leader, to use the Spinney and the TOC H wildlife area for teaching children forest skills. Mrs Smith said: “This would include den building, scavenger hunts and having small camp fires.”