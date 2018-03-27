Councillor solves pothole problem in Skegness - with flower power

A Skegness councillor has found a novel way of filling potholes.

Coun Phil Gaskell, who organised the weekend’s beach litter picks in Skegness and Winthorpe for Coastal Access For All, was doing some spring planting on Friday when he came up with the idea of using them as flower beds.

A primrose planted in a potholes down Scarbrogh Avenue, Skegness. Photo: Tony Jackson. ANL-180326-181413001

“It was just a prank really but they looked pretty good.”

Coun Gaskell was caught on camera planting in Scarbrough Avenue by Tony Jackson.

The good news is Lincolnshire is set to receive an additional £3.4m from the government’s Pothole Action Fund to repair local roads that have been badly affected by recent winter weather.

Lincolnshire County Council now has a total of £12.4 to spend on potholes, road repairs and other improvements in 2018/19, which includes the £9m previously earmarked by the council for this financial year.