Council sets target to develop plans for Tower Gardens in Skegness

Skegness Town Council has set a target to develop a new plan regarding future of the Tower Gardens.

Town Clerk Steve Larner was instructed at the council’s Human Resources and Appointment Committee meeting to develop a plan in respect of the council’s objectives for Tower Gardens by September 30 this year.

Tower Gardens in Skegness. ANL-180322-090428001

The objectives will then be considered and, if approved,the council will implement ‘the major milestones due in 2018/19’.

The principle of Skegness Town Council continuing with plans to replace the 1870’s pavilion in Tower Gardens with an alternative facility has also been debated since proposals for a £2million community hub - incorporating cafe and museum - were rejected by the Coastal Communities Fund in April last year.

Steve Larner, town clerk, said: “A feasibility report for the building is just about complete. It needs to be checked over by our Property Working Group and if all is okay then it will go on to council - hopefully April or May at latest. If Council decide to move to the full design stage, then we will start discussing its look, feel and use.”