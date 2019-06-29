Council appoints Flood Recovery Link Worker to support communities around Wainfleet

East Lindsey District Council has appointed an officer to ensure those impacted by the recent flooding receive access to the advice and support they need from both Council services and other agencies.

Lauren Marshall, who has been appointed Flood Recovery Link Worker, spent time managing the Coronation Hall Community Information Point in Wainfleet during the immediate response to the flooding. Lauren has taken up the post with immediate effect and is the single point of contact for those people who have been flooded.

Michelle Howard, Assistant Director for People at the District Council, and the responsible officer for overseeing the Council’s response, explained: “We know that many residents in and around Wainfleet have been affected as a result of the recent flood and may not be able to return to live in their homes for some time. Others will be preparing to return home but will have a number of matters to deal with to resettle into their homes.

“Of those affected by the floods, some households may want to access additional support and we know that for all of those affected; keeping you up to date with information relevant to your situation is important. Lauren, who sits within our Flood Recovery Team, will be your single point of contact, providing a straight forward way to access information, advice and support.”

Lauren added: “In the last two weeks I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many of those people affected by the flooding. It’s been a really tough time for the community. My role is to help people get back on their feet and return to their normal way of life. If you would like to chat about what advice and support you might be able to access please do just make contact with me.”

Lauren can be contacted on 01507 601111 or by email at flood.recovery@e-lindsey.gov.uk. Over the coming weeks and months Lauren will also be offering drop in sessions for residents to access advice and support within the community.

For up to date information on the response to the flooding, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk