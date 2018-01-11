Could you take the heat? Skegness firefighters wanted!

Drivers filling up their vehicles at a Skegness petrol station are being given a challenge – to become a firefighter.

A ‘Could You Take The Heat?’ campaign has been launched at the Esso garage in Burgh Road, which is across the road from the fire station.

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue campaign is being promoted on Twitter by East Division Commander Dave Gilbert.

He tweeted: SKEGNESS FIREFIGHTERS WANTED!!!

“We are recruiting for on call firefighters at @SkegnessFire ‍

“New advertising campaign when you fill up at the petrol station across the road....”

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue ecruitment campaign has been launched at the Esso petrol station in Burgh Road, Skegness. ANL-181101-084927001

If you are interested call 0800 3580 204.