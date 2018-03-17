Could Kathleen be oldest resident to have been born in Burgh-le-Marsh?

A well-known former shopkeeper from Burgh-le-Marsh - who at 90 believes she may be the oldest resident to be born and bred in the village and still live there - had the surprise of her life when four generations of her family gathered for a celebration lunch.

Kathleen Andrews, whose birthday was on Thursday, said couldn’t believe her eyes when she walked into Poppy’s Restaurant on Burgh Road and saw 10 members of her family sat around a table.

“I thought I was going out to Louth, so they really tricked me. It’s been quite a surprise.”

Villagers will probably remember Kathleen when she owned the Spar Shop for 10 years with her husband, Peter - her ‘toy boy’ at just six months younger.

Born in the ‘house on the hill’ to Edith and Henry Abbott, her father had a threshing machine business.

For 12 years Kathleen worked at International Stores in Skegness before marrying her first husband John Romaniuk, a farm labourer.

They had three children who were all at the party - Stephen Romaniuk, Nina Richardson and Annette Heyes.

Kathleen said she met her second husband, a cardboard box salesman, at a country and western night at The Fleece Inn.

She said: “He popped into the pub on his way home and we’ve been married 30 years now.”

Other special guests at the party were her grand-daughter Tania Copeland and great-grandson Eden Copeland.

Kathleen said: “It’s been lovely to see everyone - it’s over a year since we were last all together.”