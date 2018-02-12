Coronation Street star invited to see Skegness is not ‘cold and miserable’ after TV jibe

An outraged viewer has offered to pay for a cast member of ITV’s Coronation Street to visit Skegness after the latest jibe at the resort where writers referred to it as ‘cold and miserable’.

Kebab shop assistant Gemma Winter came under fire with residents in an off-the-cuff comment following her split with Henry Newton in one of last week’s episodes of the soap.

Gemma, played by Dolly-Rose Campbell, had found out her boyfriend only ever dated her for a bet and was fuming in Wednesday night’s episode.

She said: “Blokes are a total waste of space. We should ban them from the country.”

When character Peter Barlow replied: “Somewhere hot like California would be nice,” Gemma said. “No, send them somewhere cold and miserable like Skegness.”

Viewers from the Skegness area rushed to defend the resort on social media.

Elaine Shears said on Facebook: “Actually it’s been really nice here. I have been for walks along the beach with sunny blue skies. OK. a little cloudy last week, while back in Northamptonshire was cold wet and windy.”

Lorraine Pacey said: “This is not the first time Coronation Street has pulled Skegness down. All I can say is whoever writes the story lines is either a snob or had a bad experience in their childhood in Skegness. I moved here from Nottingham 11 years ago and I have loved every minute here.”

And Heather Pendrey added: “It’s cold and miserable anywhere in England in the winter.”

In July last year, there was outrage following an ‘Anywhere but Skegness’ comment on a television Lotto advert.

As a result, world traveller Gina Parkin felt so guilty about her remarks she visited the resort at the invitation of the Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and ended up apologising to Skegness after having ‘a fabulous morning’.

This time it is a visitor who passionately loves Skegness who has contacted ITV with an invite for a cast member of Coronation Street or This Morning presenter to pay a visit.

Jonathan Earnshaw, of Rotherham, posted in the Facebook group Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans: “I told them how upset we all were at Coronation Street’s little jibe at Skeggy. I have offered to pay for one of the cast of This Morning or Corro to come down and stop at Ingoldmells and Skeggy and see how good it is. Let’s see who replies.”

The ITV have been asked to comment. Read more:

‘Anywhere but Skegness’ Lotto ad lady says ‘sorry’

























































































