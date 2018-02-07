Consultation to end flood risk on coast near Skegness

A consultation has been launched outlining the options available to manage the flood risk along the coast near Skegness.

The Environment Agency (EA) will over the next six weeks visit locations between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point so members of the public can have their say on its strategy.

The EA’s current flood defence work along this stretch of Lincolnshire’s coastline reduces flood risk for 20,000 residential homes, 1,700 businesses, 24,500 static caravans, 35,000 hectares of farmland and a bustling tourist industry.

This consultation will help the EA form a new strategy that will continue to manage coastal flood risk in the most sustainable way, keeping pace with climate change. The new strategy will go to consultation later this year.

The EA has worked with partners and stakeholders to reduce a long list of possible coastal flood risk management options to a shortlist of six options, which are now being taken forward to public consultation.

All of the options being considered for consultation include a form of beach ‘nourishment’ – the process of putting extra sand on beaches to restore levels lost naturally to the sea.

Skegness flood warden Coun Malcom Gabbitas, who has worked with the EA on the strategy, has already expressed his preference for groynes to be installed along the coast that potentially could create tourism boosting marinas.

He recently told the Standard in its feature on the anniversary of the 65th anniversary of a flood that cost the lives of 43 people along the coast: “We live in constant danger. No lives were lost in Skegness in 1953 but the sea breached the defences and flooded the town past the Clock Tower and beyond the railway station. It isn’t a matter of if these conditions will be repeated, but when.”

Consultations dates are:

l February 14, 2pm-7pm at Bacchus Hotel, Sutton on Sea

l February 16: 10am-4pm at Gib Point Visitors Centre.

lFebruary 21, 2pm-7pm at Embassy Theatre, Skegness

lFebruary 23, 2pm-7pm at Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby

February 27, 2pm, at Methodist Church, Saltfleet

lMarch 5, 2.30pm at Village Hall, Chapel.